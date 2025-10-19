LIVINGSTONE police have detained an officer who allegedly swindled K17,410 from unsuspecting individuals by falsely promising to secure employment and facilitate the release of detained suspects. Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka named the officer as Constable Imangolwa Chibunda, 29, of Livingstone Central Police Station, who had gone into hiding after his victims lodged formal complaints against him. “Between March 2025 and October 17, 2025, Livingstone Central Police Station received a series of reports from members of the public alleging that they had been swindled out of money by Constable Imangolwa Chibunda, aged 29, a police officer at the same station. Preliminary investigations reveal that the officer was in the habit of deceiving unsuspecting individuals, both while on duty...