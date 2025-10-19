THE Tonse alliance has resolved its wrangles in commemoration of the National Day of Prayer. Speaking to journalists after their meeting, Saturday, Alliance Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda said the alliance had ironed out what was worrying most Zambians. Nakacinda said the alliance agreed to anchor everything they were going to do in truth and honesty towards one another, as well as towards God and the Zambian people. “We have committed ourselves to God to guide us, give us wisdom, but also to anchor everything we are going to do in truth and honesty towards one another and also towards the Zambian people. Today is a special day, one of the principal legacy issues in the presidency and the leadership of...