PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says government is working hard to make this time of suffering shorter, stating that he believes the country will overcome challenges such as load shedding with God’s guidance. President Hichilema has also asked the country to pray for closure on the burial of late former president Edgar Lungu. Meanwhile, President Hichilema says government will support the National Day of Prayer annually by allocating resources through the national budget. Speaking during the 10th commemoration of the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation, President Hichilema said government would continue seeking God’s wisdom on how to better the lives of people. “We’re building resilience as a nation and leveraging on the endowments that God gave us. Strategic partnerships...