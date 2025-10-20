THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Chirundu has arrested a Court Registrar at Sikoongo Local Court for theft involving K31,000. In a statement, ACC Senior Corporate Communications Officer Dr Dorothy Mzumara revealed that Million Nkhata, 45, unlawfully took K31,000 belonging to a plaintiff after the defendant handed over the money to him following a court settlement judgement delivered on January 20, 2025. She stated that Nkhata committed the theft between January 1, 2025 and March 31, 2025. “The Anti-Corruption Commission in Chirundu has arrested [and charged] a Court Registrar at Sikoongo Local Court with One (1) Count of Theft involving K31,000.00. Million Nkhata, aged 45 of Lusitu area has been charged with one count of Theft contrary to Section 265 (2)...