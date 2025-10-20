LUSAKA Province UPND Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta says the UPND are cowards when it comes to stealing government money. Mwaliteta was responding to Emmanuel Mwamba who said President Hakainde Hichilema had only delivered pain on Zambians, in a recent interview. He said the only pain Mwamba was feeling was the loss of the freedom they once had to do what they were doing. “For him to dream that there’s too much pain is because this pain is coming from what we have stolen from this country. We want the money back. We demand for that money, it’s our money. So they need to be accounted for, accountability is very important. Were we the one who were counting money with the golf...