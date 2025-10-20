UPND Deputy Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu says not even plan C will work for the PF in the 2026 general elections as they are selfish and greedy, since all of them want to be president. Nkandu adds that the plan B of changing the PF name will only disadvantage the party in 2026, stating that people cannot vote for a party they do not know. Nkandu was commenting on remarks made by PF acting president Given Lubinda, who had indicated that his party would consider a name change if all legal avenues to get the party’s name failed. In an interview, Saturday, Nkandu said PF was incapable of competing in 2026 in its current state of disunity. “No type of plan...