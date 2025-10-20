ANGLICAN Bishop Emmanuel Chikoya says the church will faithfully engage society in all fields, but that it will not endorse any political party. Speaking during his Enthronement as Fifth Bishop of the Diocese of Central Zambia at the Anglican Cathedral of Holy Nativity in Ndola, Bishop Chikoya said the church must be active in improving the lives of people. “We’re here to disseminate God’s mission, we’re here to discern what God wants us to do. This is the work of God, it’s not mine, or any other tribe or individual, it’s for God. We need to cooperate. The first mandate is the evangelistic mandate. It’s non-negotiable. The second mandate is the cultural mandate. We are called to engage society faithfully,...