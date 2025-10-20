FORMER minister of Agriculture Greyford Monde has branded the UPND as an “evil government” for planning to export 200,000 metric tonnes of maize to Malawi. Monde adds that Zambia is incapable of exporting beef as the country is grappling with huge deficits of the commodity. On Tuesday, President Hakainde Hichilema disclosed that Zambia would export about 200,000 metric tonnes of maize to its neighbouring country Malawi as per the request of its president. President Hichilema also disclosed that Zambia’s $1 billion beef export was in sight, with the first consignment being delivered to Congo DRC. Commenting on these remarks in an interview, Monde said the intention to export that much maize would deplete the country’s national stock. “What we are...