PF Information and Publicity Chairperson Emmanuel Mwamba says President Hakainde Hichilema lost an opportunity to reconcile the country by apologising to late former president Edgar Lungu and his family during the National Day of Prayer. Commenting on President Hichilema’s call for Zambians to pray for the closure of Lungu’s burial, Mwamba described President Hichilema’s statement as a mockery. “The matter regarding the family of the late president and the decision to put to rest the late president is entirely the making of President Hakainde Hichilema. President Hakainde Hichilema must back down from this process, must end all court processes, he should encourage the mediators to resolve this issue so that we put the late president to rest. He’s been at...