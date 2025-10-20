ACTING PF president Given Lubinda says South African-based businessman Willah Mudolo is free to contest the PF presidency as long as he meets the party’s qualifications. Lubinda has also announced that the PF would hold its convention in November, even if former president Edgar Lungu has not been buried by that time. Speaking during an appearance on Diamond TV recently, Lubinda said whoever qualifies to contest the party presidency should simply follow the party’s constitution. “I don’t know Mudolo, but I know that there are many people who are positioning themselves to take over as president of the Patriotic Front. Whoever qualifies is free, let them follow the constitution, let them follow the instructions that will come from the central...