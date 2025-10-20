SOCIALIST Party (SP) National Youth Chairperson Kelvin Kaunda says he will listen to what citizens will decide and take up the position they say he should take up in leadership. Meanwhile, Kaunda says Dr Fred M’membe has on numerous occasions told SP leaders that if Zambians decide any of them should lead the party, he is willing to support them. Kaunda recently shared a video where he offered himself for leadership. In an interview, Thursday, Kaunda said public leadership belongs to the people, so he will listen to what they will decide. “Public office belongs to the people. It’s not for me to give myself a position, it’s for the Zambian people to have a final say. All we have...