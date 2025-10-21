MPOROKOSO PF member of parliament Brian Mundubile says residents of Chipata have described him as a potential leader because of his courage in addressing their concerns and his consistent representation of citizens in Parliament. Meanwhile, Mundubile says his visit to Chipata was aimed at promoting voter registration and encouraging villagers to register despite various challenges. Speaking in an interview, Monday, Mundubile said the reception in Chipata District had been overwhelmingly positive, with many residents expressing appreciation for his work. “The message is well received, and most of them actually surprised me. I didn’t realise that most of them have been following our work in Parliament very closely. And they appreciated the fact that we’ve been able to represent them in...