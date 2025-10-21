Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa making his remarks during the first Senior Public Service meeting at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Tuesday 22nd April 2025 -Picture by Chongo Sampa

SECRETARY to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa says the Technical Committee on Constitutional Amendments will receive submissions of provisions relating to the electoral process and the electoral system. Kangwa adds that the Committee will also receive submissions on delimitation as well as on the filing in of fresh nominations after the resignation of a candidate in any election. In a statement, Kangwa said the process was intended to strengthen constitutional democracy and enhance citizen participation. “The Government of the Republic of Zambia has constituted a Technical Committee on Constitutional Amendments to undertake a consultative and inclusive process of reviewing provisions of the Constitution of Zambia that may require reforms. This process is intended to strengthen constitutional democracy, enhance citizen participation, and ensure...