THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it is too early for stakeholders to call for an extension on the voter registration period. Various stakeholders have called on ECZ to extend the voter registration period, with the latest being Movement for National Renewal (MNR) leader John Sangwa, who said the current exercise must allow eligible citizens to have an opportunity to register as voters. However, in an interview, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro argued that it was too early to call for an extension, stating that people must just be encouraged to register as voters. “Notwithstanding what stakeholders have observed, I think it’s rather too early for us to begin to already call for an extension. I think what...