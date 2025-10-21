MINISTRY of Defence Permanent Secretary Maambo Hamaundu says Zambia Must Prosper leader Kelvin Fube Bwalya was asked to leave the ZNS banquet hall because he did not have the necessary clearance. Hamaundu also urged Bwalya to leave President Hakainde Hichilema out of the matter, insisting that the Head of State did not issue any instructions to have him removed. On Sunday, Bwalya claimed he was sent out of the ZNS banquet hall while attending a fundraising dinner for Catholic sisters. He described the incident as “ridiculous,” alleging that ZNS Commander Maliti Solochi had been instructed by government to remove him. Bwalya further accused President Hichilema of being “the most scared President,” warning him to “watch out for Zambia Must Prosper.”...