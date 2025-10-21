ZAMBIA We Want (ZWW) president Kapembwa Simbao says the results of President Hakainde Hichilema’s late night works cannot be seen. Simbao argues that maybe the President works hard on things that benefit him personally and not the nation. Recently, President Hichilema said there is no such thing as working hours, as every hour is a work hour, adding that he and his team don’t sleep until work is done. In an interview, Sunday, Simbao said the President’s sleepless nights don’t seem to address the problems citizens are facing. “You can’t deny if he himself thinks he’s working hard, you can’t deny that. But it is what he works on that may be a problem. Because if he’s working on things...