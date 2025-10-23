CHOOSING a PF leader was supposed to be done a long time ago when former president Edgar Lungu was still alive, says Catholic Priest Fr Chewe Mukosa. In an interview, Fr Mukosa said with the 2026 general elections just a few months away, the PF’s lack of a leader would be a great setback to the opposition party’s stability. “The current internal wrangles in our seemingly biggest opposition party in our country are unfortunate. I strongly believe that the choosing of the PF leader was supposed to be done a long time ago, at the time when Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu was still alive. He would have facilitated this process if he had the focus. The most unfortunate thing is...