CHOOSING a PF leader was supposed to be done a long time ago when former president Edgar Lungu was still alive, says Catholic Priest Fr Chewe Mukosa. In an interview, Fr Mukosa said with the 2026 general elections just a few months away, the PF’s lack of a leader would be a great setback to the opposition party’s stability. “The current internal wrangles in our seemingly biggest opposition party in our country are unfortunate. I strongly believe that the choosing of the PF leader was supposed to be done a long time ago, at the time when Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu was still alive. He would have facilitated this process if he had the focus. The most unfortunate thing is...

Membership Required

You must be a member to access this content.

View Membership Levels

Already a member? Log in here