TECHNICAL Committee on Constitution Amendments Spokesperson Dr Landilani Banda says the committee was legally constituted because it derives authority from the Constitution. And Dr Banda says the committee will receive remuneration through transport, food and accommodation while members undertake consultations. In an interview, Dr Banda said people must be allowed to independently make their submissions. “As a committee, we’re working in a specific programme of action and how and when we would want to complete our work and receive the submissions. In the course of this week, the nation will be informed specifically when we will be in each province to receive the submissions from the people. Most importantly, beyond the timeline, what is important is for people to show...