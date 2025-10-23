CATHOLIC Priest Fr Chalwe Chonde has advised citizens to get the money and eat the food given by politicians but to vote wisely. Fr Chonde has encouraged Zambians to vote wisely in order not to allow poverty to continue. During his homily, Fr Chonde said every eligible citizen must register to vote. “The gospel has insisted that tighten your loins. Wear your belts and prepare yourselves. Stay awake at all times. You don’t know when the King will come. Nobody knows when Jesus will come during his second coming. We must be prepared in love, unity, working hard. If you want to be redeemed, you will be redeemed through your vote. If you vote aimlessly, you will suffer. If you...