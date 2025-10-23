Former Roan PF Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili leaving the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court after his case was adjourned to a later date on Wednesday 8th January 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Department of Immigration has formally charged and arrested Chishimba Kambwili for unlawfully crossing into Zimbabwe in January 2024 without completing exit procedures at the Chirundu Border Control. Kambwili is scheduled to be released from prison tomorrow after completing his five-month sentence. Kambwili’s lawyer, Kennedy Mambwe, says the former Roan lawmaker is looking forward to focusing on acquiring health services once released. In December 2023, Kasama Resident Magistrate Samson Mumba sentenced Kambwili to five months’ imprisonment with hard labour for expressing hatred or ridicule toward persons because of tribe and place of origin. Kambwili then appealed the sentence in the Kasama High Court and was granted bail pending the hearing and determination of the appeal. However, the sentence was upheld...