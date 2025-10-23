CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says it is mischievous for former minister Greyford Monde to brand his party “evil” for exporting 200,000 metric tonnes of maize to Malawi. In an interview, Monday, Mweetwa clarified that no maize exports had been done thus far. He stated that the former minister needed to substantiate how exporting 200,000 metric tonnes of maize to Malawi would affect national food security. “It is mischievous and unnecessary for a former minister to make such remarks. One would expect that a former minister, especially one who served in Agriculture or Livestock, and who understands statistics on maize, would have provided information that speaks to numbers and how 200,000 metric tonnes of maize would affect Zambia’s national food...