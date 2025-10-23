IF he can do this to his own daughter, no girl child is safe from him, said Livingstone High Court Judge Mbile Wina as she sentenced Brian Sichombo, 40, to 60 years imprisonment with hard labour for sexually abusing his 13-year-old daughter. Judge Wina said Sichombo turned his own daughter into a sex slave, adding that due to his “sexual prowess” the girl even became pregnant. Sichombo, of Choma, was found guilty of one count of Incest by the Choma Subordinate Court Class 1 on December 27, 2024, and was committed to the High Court for sentencing. Facts of the matter are that between July 1, 2021 and May 23, 2022, in Choma, he unlawfully had carnal knowledge of his...