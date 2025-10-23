UPND member Paul Moonga says some 2026 presidential aspirants cannot even fill up Mumbwa or Chief Mungule’s palace, yet they want to wake up one morning and form a political party. And Moonga says John Sangwa must be daydreaming if he thinks he can amass one million supporters by December. In an interview, Sunday, Moonga said people were now enjoying the multi-party democracy which allowed every citizen the freedom to stand for election. “People are now enjoying [the] democracy which MMD brought. Let’s just thank MMD for bringing multi-party democracy in the country, where people are free to exercise their rights to be elected and to elect. So, let every citizen, those who think they can campaign, [do so]. But...