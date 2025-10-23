MPIKA PF MP Francis Kapyanga says his constituency has not seen any benefits from the UPND government since 2021, aside from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF). Kapyanga says government has not implemented any capital projects, such as roads, since coming into office. In an interview, Monday, Kapyanga said government should invest in infrastructure development in Mpika because the area has the potential to become a tourist attraction. “We’ve not benefitted from the government from 2021, apart from CDF, which is just four percent of the national budget and it can’t do capital projects such as trade schools, skills training centres, boarding secondary schools, bridges [and] roads. Mpika must become a municipal council but certain things have to be done. Roads...