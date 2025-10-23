REVEREND Godfridah Sumaili says she hopes President Hakainde Hichilema will keep his promise of financially supporting the National Day of Prayer through the national budget. Rev Sumaili says there is a dark shadow over the nation because the country has not yet buried former president Edgar Lungu. Commenting on President Hichilema’s revelation that government would support the National Day of Prayer annually by allocating resources through the national budget, Rev Sumaili said the decision was long overdue. “It’s long overdue. Zambia has been declared a Christian Nation. It’s enshrined in our Constitution and therefore, national Christian programmes are supposed to be supported by government. So my prayer is that the President will keep the promise that he will do what...