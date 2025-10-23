OUR greatest need right now is people, not money, says Movement for National Renewal (MNR) leader John Sangwa. Sangwa says after reaching one million supporters, the movement will transition into a political party. In a video posted on the MNR Facebook page, Tuesday, Sangwa thanked citizens for their support, saying his movement had received numerous financial contributions. “Fellow citizens and friends of the movement, we are deeply touched by the overwhelming goodwill that Zambians at home and abroad continue to show towards the Movement for National Renewal. In response to the position expressed in our call for national reflection that Zambians themselves must fund their democracy, we have received numerous offers, financial contributions and donations from patriotic Zambians who wish...