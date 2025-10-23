ZAMBIA Airways has issued a mandatory requirement for passengers travelling to Johannesburg to have valid return or onward tickets, which it says is aimed at preventing the airline from incurring losses. The airline says it has seen an increase in passengers being denied entry by South African immigration due to various reasons, and if that happens, the airline becomes liable for all associated costs. On October 14, Zambia Airways issued a directive that effective immediately, all passengers travelling to Johannesburg (JNB), excluding South African nationals, must hold a valid return or onward ticket. “Dear valued travel partner, effective immediately, all passengers traveling to Johannesburg (JNB), excluding South African nationals, must hold a valid return or onward ticket. This directive follows...