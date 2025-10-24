MPOROKOSO PF MP Brian Mundubile says he is not scared to be jailed because the country needs redemption that will come through leaders like those already convicted. Mundubile says he is resolved to contest the 2026 general election under the PF ticket. Responding to a question on Hot FM’s Hot Seat programme, Thursday, Mundubile said leaders must remove fear in order to lead Zambia. “Not at all, this is about the Zambian people. As leaders, we have to remove fear; we should have no fear. If as leaders we embrace fear and begin to walk in reverse, who is going to serve the Zambian people? I know and I feel the pain of many families today. I have in mind...