JOHN Sangwa and Dolika Banda have joined forces under the Movement for National Renewal (MNR) with intentions to contest in future elections. In a joint statement, Thursday, Sangwa and Dolika announced their decision to work under the Movement, stating that the partnership was founded on a shared conviction that Zambia’s future must be reclaimed by its citizens. “We, John P Sangwa and Ms Dolika Banda, are honoured to announce a new chapter in our shared commitment to building a better Zambia, a Zambia where citizens are not bystanders, but active participants in shaping the future of our nation. After a period of deep reflection, consultation, and dialogue, we have resolved to work under the Movement for National Renewal (“MNR”); a...