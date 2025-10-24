PF acting president Given Lubinda says party members are ready to go and liberate Zambia from prison. On Tuesday, Raphael Nakacinda joined the list of senior PF officials who are serving time, including Ronald Chitotela, Nixon Chilangwa, Bowman Lusambo, Joseph Malanji, Davies Chama and PF supporter Munir Zulu. In an interview, Wednesday, when asked to comment on the incarceration of senior PF officials, Lubinda argued that the party members were actually more dangerous in prison than outside. “When I am arrested, it is me, the individual, who is arrested, but my spirit rises in the hearts of millions. So, actually, we are more dangerous in prison than outside. Yes, we are more dangerous in prison than outside. And this has...