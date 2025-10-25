FINANCE Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says the debt restructuring finish line is in sight. He said this during the launch of the Beyond Zambia’s Sovereign Debt Default study by ZIPAR. Meanwhile, Zambia Institute for Policy Analysis and Research (ZIPAR) Interim Executive Director Zali Chikuba says key macroeconomic indicators have begun to stabilise despite persistent human development challenges. In a speech read on his behalf by Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary Mwaka Mukubesa, Dr Musokotwane said the conclusion of debt restructuring would create the right foundation for inclusive economic growth. “I am glad to report that, as a country, we are at 94 per cent agreement in principle with our various creditors within the perimeter of our debt restructuring, and so...