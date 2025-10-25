Vice-President W.K Mutale Nalumango during the official flag-hoisting for the 61st Independence day ceremony at the Show Grounds Main Arena in Lusaka on Friday 24th October 2025-Pictures by Chongo Sampa

VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says peace and unity alone are not enough, as the country needs to build resilience in the economy. Speaking during the hoisting of the Zambian flag at the Lusaka Showgrounds on Thursday, Vice-President Nalumango said the country should eradicate poverty, promote good governance, and ensure that every citizen enjoys the fruits of independence. “Peace and unity alone are not enough. As a nation, we must continue to build resilience in our economy, our institutions, and our communities. We must empower our youth, support women, and embrace innovation to meet the challenges of an ever-changing world. Together, we must work to eradicate poverty, promote good governance, and ensure that every Zambian enjoys the fruits of our independence. As...