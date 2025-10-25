President Hakainde Hichilema (c) with Mozambique President Daniel Francisco Chapo (l) during the commemoration of Zambia's 61st Independence anniversary at State House in Lusaka on Friday 24th October 2025. Right is First Lady Mutinta Hichilema-Picture by Chongo Sampa

President Hakainde Hichilema (c) with Mozambique President Daniel Francisco Chapo (l) during the commemoration of Zambia's 61st Independence anniversary at State House in Lusaka on Friday 24th October 2025. Right is First Lady Mutinta Hichilema-Picture by Chongo Sampa

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia must now focus on driving economic growth, as other aspects of national development will naturally fall into place once the economy is strengthened. And President Hichilema has revealed that Mozambican President Daniel Francisco Chapo agreed to sell more power to Zambia. Meanwhile, President Chapo said Zambia has shown political maturity and resolve in its pathway to economic growth on its 61st anniversary of Independence. Speaking during the commemoration of Zambia’s 61st Independence Anniversary at State House on Thursday, President Hichilema said while freedom fighters delivered political independence, it was now the duty of current leaders to deliver economic emancipation. “Peace and security are essential for every country. And I have said over and over that...