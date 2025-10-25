ZAMBIA Must Prosper leader Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF) says Zambians have shifted from the UPND and are looking for a new voice. Recently UPND member Paul Moonga said some 2026 presidential aspirants could not fill up Chief Mungule’s palace yet they wanted to form a political party. In an interview, Thursday, Bwalya said Moonga should not be bothered by people’s choices adding that the UPND was thin on the ground. “Why is he afraid? It is someone’s basic constitutional right if he feels that he can be a candidate to stand in any election, we can’t block people. For me it shouldn’t bother Moonga whether or not those people have got structures, maybe they’ve got other strategies. So, politics is...