CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says there’s no law which prevents any citizen from going out to interact and share their views with citizens in public spaces. Mweetwa adds that the rights to the freedom of association, movement, expression and speech can be exercised everyday, stating that campaigns were 24/7. In an interview, Saturday, Mweetwa encouraged opposition leaders to interact with the electorate. “Let them move away from the comfort of the air-conditioned press conference rooms to issue those statements. Let them come out and interact with the people, no one is being hindered, let them come out and then we’ll judge them for their actions not for their words because actions speak louder than words. Thus far, there’s no...