CAROL Kanyemba says the round of 16 clash against Canada at the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco will provide a tough test for the Copper Princesses as they continue their fairytale journey at the global event. The Copper Princesses sealed a historic qualification to the knockout stage after thrashing New Zealand 4-0 in their final Group F fixture played on Saturday night, a result that ensured Zambia advanced as one of the four best third-placed teams, alongside Nigeria, Morocco, and the Netherlands. The emphatic victory, which marked Zambia’s first-ever win at a FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, also made Kanyemba the first female Zambian coach to guide a national team to the knockout stage of a World Cup...