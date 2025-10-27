PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has assured the Church of the freedom of worship, emphasising that it is a constitutional obligation and moral duty to God. And President Hichilema says government’s contributions to the Church are not favours but investments towards advancing God’s work, stating that the Church depends on its members because it is not a business house. Speaking during the United Church of Zambia (UCZ)’s Diamond Jubilee celebration in Kabwe, Sunday, President Hichilema said government would continue to work with all churches across the nation to further unity and development in the country. “The government will continue to work with the UCZ and all the churches across the nation to further unity and development in our country. These two are...