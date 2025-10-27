GOVERNMENT has refuted allegations that police stormed a prayer gathering to disperse worshippers at Olympic Youth Development Centre (OYDC) on Thursday night. Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana says the congregants were dispersed by the organisers of the event with no police assistance, following earlier guidance from the police that the event should be rescheduled. In a statement, Monday, Kawana said on Tuesday, police had asked the organisers to reschedule their event because they were unable to guarantee the security of the congregants, due to circumstances beyond their control. “Government has noted, with great concern, the misinformation being spread on social media suggesting that the Zambia Police Service stormed a prayer gathering to disperse worshippers at Olympic...