POLICE have launched investigations into the suspected murder of Sergeant Frank Phiri and the escape of 14 suspects from Nchelenge Police Station in Luapula Province. In a statement, Sunday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi said the incident occurred in the early hours of October 25, 2025, between 04:00 and 05:00 hours, when Sergeant Phiri was on duty. Chilabi said preliminary investigations revealed that the officer was discovered unconscious and bleeding by a colleague returning from patrol. “The Zambia Police Service has launched investigations into a suspected case of murder in which Sergeant Frank Phiri, a police officer on duty, was allegedly murdered, and the escape of fourteen (14) suspects from police custody. The incident occurred on October 25,...