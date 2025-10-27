In a two-day annual ceremony, the University of Lusaka’s Silverest Campus 18th Graduation Ceremony unfolded as more than a rite of passage, it was a national reflection on the future of education and work. From the podium, dignitaries challenged the graduating class to abandon the comfort of job-hunting and embrace the courage of job creation. The message was clear: Zambia’s development depends on those who seek work, not merely employment. The Guest of Honour, Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima, set the tone with an impassioned address that drew frequent applause. “The future cannot be built by job seekers alone,” he said. “It requires entrepreneurs, innovators, and thinkers, people who create industries, generate employment, and unlock new possibilities. Africa is hailed...