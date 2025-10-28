THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has recorded over 343,000 registrations in phase two of the voter registration exercise. ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro says Copperbelt Province has recorded the highest number of new registrations in both phase one and two, followed by Eastern and Southern provinces. Addressing the media, Monday, Kasaro said Muchinga Province recorded the lowest number of new registrations. “In phase two of this exercise, the Commission has recorded a provisional total of 343,921 registrations, broken down as follows: 163,581 new registrations, 180,340 updates. To provide further insight into these figures, allow me to further highlight the detailed breakdown of the new registrations. The provisional total of 163,581 new registrations of phase two comprises 89,905 female...