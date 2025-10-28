FORMER Secretary to the Cabinet Leslie Mbula says most people aspiring to stand for president next year are only doing so to make money, stating that they see it as the easiest way to become rich. In an interview, Saturday, Mbula said only a few presidential aspirants wanted to serve the people, while most were being driven by personal ambitions to become rich. “Now we have spoiled our people as politicians because, at the time of campaigns, we dish out money; we go to business people asking for money, and these businessmen are expecting something in return. That is corruption, it starts from there. Because a man who dishes out money in a campaign wants to be awarded with it....