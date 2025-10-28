POLICE say they have arrested the key suspect in the suspected murder of Sergeant Frank Phiri which occurred on October 25, at Nchelenge Police Station. Deputy Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi says four out of 14 suspects who escaped from police custody at the station have been recaptured. On Sunday, Chilabi said the incident occurred between 04:00 and 05:00 hours, when Sergeant Phiri was on duty. He also disclosed that a manhunt for the escapees had been launched, with three suspects already recaptured. In a statement, Monday, Chilabi said police had arrested Alphonso Mwewa, aged between 20 and 25, and believed to be the mastermind, for murder. “Police have apprehended the key suspect and alleged mastermind behind the murder of...