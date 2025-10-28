POLICE have detained 74 students of Kapasa Makasa University for rioting on Monday after management introduced a new policy in the grading system. According to police, the students rioted after they disagreed with the university management’s introduction of a degree classification based on the overall Grade Point Average (GPA). In a statement, Tuesday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said the students would be charged with Conduct Likely to Cause a Breach of Peace contrary to the Laws of Zambia. “October 28, 2025 – The Zambia Police Service wishes to confirm the detention of 74 students of Kapasa Makasa University, comprising 46 males and 28 females, for conduct likely to cause a breach of peace. The students were apprehended after...