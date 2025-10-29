THE Lusaka City Council (LCC) has suspended operations at Ziyang Manufacturing Company Limited, a Chinese entity, due to gross violations of public health standards. LCC says an inspection revealed that factory workers were locked inside the facility from opening to closing time, forcing them to use buckets as toilets. Management justified the action by alleging that employees were stealing factory products such as duvets, bedsheets and fleece materials. In a statement, Wednesday, LCC Public Relations Manager Chola Mwamba said the Council suspended operations at another factory operated by the same company, following similar violations. “The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has suspended operations at Ziyang Manufacturing Company Limited for gross violations of public health standards. This action follows a joint inspection...