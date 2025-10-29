Minister of Energy Makozo Chikote making his remarks during the ZESCO Limited signing ceremony of power purchase agreements with developers, micro-generation and developer initiated projects at Mulungushi conference center in Lusaka on Tuesday 18th February 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

GOVERNMENT has disclosed that Zimbabwe has allowed Zesco’s request to increase the water allocation at Kariba after the utility exhausted its 14 billion cubic metres of water for 2025. In a statement, Tuesday, Third Secretary Communications at the Zambian Embassy in Zimbabwe, Grace Neo Likando, said this followed a request from Energy Minister Makozo Chikote for an increase in the water allocation. Likando added that Chikote and Zimbabwe’s Minister of Energy and Power Development, July Moyo, agreed that Zesco and the Zimbabwe Power Company be allowed the over-utilisation as per request while observing the laid-down guidelines on over-utilisation. “The Minister of Energy of the Republic of Zambia, Honourable Makozo Chikote, MP, has presented a request to increase the 2025 water...