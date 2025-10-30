JUSTICE Minister Princess Kasune says government hopes that the ACC Bill will be tabled in Parliament before it goes on recess in December. On Tuesday, Transparency International Zambia expressed concern over the prolonged silence and lack of progress on the revised Anti-Corruption Commission Bill of 2025, which was validated by stakeholders in March. But responding to that in an interview on Wednesday, Kasune assured that the ACC Bill would be among those that would soon be sent to Parliament. “This is just October. Do you know how many Bills come through the Ministry of Justice, later on to Cabinet? There are so many. Even yesterday, I was responding to say we have done the internal processes and that Bill is...