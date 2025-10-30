POLICE in Chibombo and Liteta have arrested 12 individuals, among them Mambilima MP Jean Chisenga, for conduct likely to cause a breach of peace. Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says the group was found unlawfully assembled at the residence of Christopher Mwenge around 20:53 hours on Wednesday, waiting to be addressed by Mporokoso PF MP Brian Mundubile. He has cautioned politicians against holding public meetings or processions without seeking prior notification from the regulating authority, as stipulated under the Public Order Act. In a statement, Thursday, Hamoonga stated that the detained individuals defied lawful orders and remained at the scene, prompting police to act and apprehend them, while others managed to escape. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform members of...