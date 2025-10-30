Golden party of Zambia president and UKA communications chairperson Jackson Silavwe making his remarks during a United Kwacha Alliance press briefing in Lusaka on Friday 16th August 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

JOHN Sangwa’s Movement for National Renewal (MNR) has welcomed Golden Party of Zambia (GPZ) leader Jackson Silavwe, a week after Dolika Banda joined the initiative. In a joint statement, Wednesday, Sangwa, Banda and Silavwe said the partnership marked a new chapter in their collective commitment to build a better Zambia. “We are honoured to announce that the Golden Party of Zambia (GPZ) has joined the Movement for National Renewal (MNR), a non-partisan, people driven civic initiative dedicated to restoring dignity, trust, and integrity in Zambia’s public life. This milestone marks a new chapter in our collective commitment to build a better Zambia; a Zambia where citizens are not bystanders, but active participants in shaping the destiny of our nation. After...