THE Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) says it has allocated 30 billion cubic metres (BCM) of water for power generation at Lake Kariba for the year 2026. ZRA says the allocation will be equally shared between Zesco Limited and the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC). Last year, ZRA announced that it had allocated 27 billion cubic metres of water to be shared equally between the two utilities, translating into each receiving 13.5 billion cubic metres. In a statement issued on Wednesday, ZRA Acting Chief Executive Engineer Christopher Chisense said the 2026 allocation was based on the normal to above-normal rainfall forecast for the 2025/2026 rainy season. “The Zambezi River Authority (the Authority) hereby issues this statement to inform stakeholders about the water...